Dad drops daughter while escaping from charging elephant. Watch viral video

A video of a 25-year-old man standing inside the habitat for Asian and African elephants with his daughter moments before the animal charges towards them has gone viral on Internet recently. In the clip, the man is also seen dropping the child while trying to run away from the charging elephant. The father has been later arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo. The video was released from the San Diego Zoo.

Jose Manuel Navarrete, the father took his daughter to a zoo of Asian-African elephants. Jose was trespassing into the animal habitat. People outside the fence are shouting when they see the elephant charging towards them. Upon hearing this, he tries to climb over the fence, but occasionally the baby falls down. Police have registered a case against Jose Emmanuel for endangering the baby. Jose told police he crossed the fence and went to the zoo to take photos. Jose was held on $100,000 bail for investigation of child endangerment.