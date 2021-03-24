Gulf country announces schools reopening date

A gulf country has announced the school reopening dates. Kuwait has announced this. Kuwait government has decided to reopen schools from September. The plan is to be implemented at the start of the 202-2022 academic year and will be the same for both public and private schools.

Each grade level will have a different start date, as follows: Kindergarten, first and second grade students on September 19, rest of elementary students on September 20, middle school students on September 29 and high school students October 3. As for teachers, they will start one or two weeks before the students.

The government has also allowed to held for in-person exams at the end of this academic year only for Grade 12 students, as well as international accredited exams like IB and AP.