ISSF World Cup: Chinki Yadav wins gold, India baggs all three medals in women’s 25m pistol event

In shooting, India’s Chinki Yadav had won a gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol event. Indian shooters has bagged all the three medals in the women’s 25m pistol event.

Chinki defeated compatriot Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker. Chinki and Rahi Sarnobat has scored 32 points each. Manu Bhaker secured 28 points.

Also Read: ICC releases latest T20I Rankings

Earlier, India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold medal in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar aged 20 is the youngest in history to win a shooting World Cup gold in the 3 Positions event. India now have 19 medals overall, leading the tally.