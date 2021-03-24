Speedy administration of Covid-19 vaccine in the state

As per the provisional report on Tuesday till 7 p.m., the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given crossed 5 crore with 5,00,75,162 jabs given, announced the Health Ministry.

The vaccinated people include 79,03,068 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 50,09,252 HCWs who have taken the second, 83,33,713 Front Line Workers (FLWs) (first), 30,60,060 FLWs (second), 2,12,03,700 receivers more than 60 years old and 45,65,369 aged 45 and above with specific co-diseases.

On Tuesday of the 15,80,568 doses given, 13,74,697 recipients were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,05,871 HCWs and FLWs for the second.

The recipients must ask on receiving a hard copy or a digital copy/link of their vaccination certificate, said the Ministry.

The Ministry also added, “In private hospitals, this has been included in the fee charged from you. You may use your observation period of 30 minutes to ensure that you get the certificate. Do not return home without it. If the hospital does not provide a certificate, the beneficiary may lodge a complaint at toll-free number 1075”.

The vaccine is to be taken between 6-8 weeks but not beyond the eighth week, for better protection.

“There will no longer be any auto-scheduling of the second dose on the 29th day. The recipients have complete freedom to decide/choose the date of the second dose within the extended interval of 4–8 weeks as per their convenience,” the statement said.