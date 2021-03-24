Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 871 points or 1.74% lower at 49,180. NSE Nifty slipped 265 points to close at 14,549.

The overall market breadth was extremely bearish as 2,125 shares ended lower while 832 closed higher on the BSE. In the Nifty 50 basket of shares, only three shares managed to close higher. All the 11 sector gauges ended lower .

The top gainers in the market were , Asian Paints, Cipla, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Divi’s Labs and Hero MotoCorp. The top losers in the market were ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco, GAIL India, State Bank of India, UPL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank.