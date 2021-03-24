US woman cuts cake on a under construction road for a reason. Know the reason

The way Natalie Harvey reacted to the demolished roads in New Orleans in the United States is now being widely discussed on social media. Natalie did not submit a request to the government offices to increase the construction speed of the road. But, she did something different as a protest against it. She also posted some pictures on Facebook with a cake in hand while sitting on the under-construction road.

She posted the pictures on her Facebook page. The reason behind this is rather hilarious. “It was one year ago this week when they first began to rip up our street. One year later, half the street is impassable- just last week, we had a massive, 6-foot deep hole,” she said in her caption. Natalie cut the cake to celebrate the first anniversary of the road demolition. The cake is designed to reveal the broken road and the activities going on there with the flag of Road Closed.