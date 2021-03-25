Commodity Market: Gold prices edges marginally higher

The price of gold has edged marginally higher in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has surged marginally and reached at Rs.33,600 higher by Rs.80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4200 up by Rs.10. Gold prices remained unchanged for the last two days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery were flat at Rs.44,897 per 10 gram. Silver futures futures edged 0.16% lower to Rs.65140 per kg. In the previous session, gold and silver had edged up 0.45% each.

In international market, the price of spot gold was steady at US dollar 1,734.81 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver today surged to US dollar 25.10 while platinum was up 0.2% at US dollar 1,169.96. In Dubai, 24K gold price stood at Dh209.5. The 22K gold price stood at at Dh196.75 (Dh197.25).