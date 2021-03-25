‘Covishield is safe, no risk of blood clotting’: Confirms Niti Aayog member

A member of Niti Aayog has made it clear that the Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus infection is safe Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) has said this.

“There is no signal whatsoever for this concern. Covishield is safe, please proceed with its scale-up and uptake. We want to assure that there is no risk of blood clotting-related complications that were suspected in some nations with Covishield,” said Dr V K Paul.

Also Read: 2043 coronavirus cases reported in UAE

ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said that both Covishield and Covaxin are effective against the UK and the Brazilian variants. “It is well established by research studies in published literature that the vaccines available in our country — both Covishield and Covaxin — are effective against the UK and the Brazilian variants. The research work regarding the South African variant is ongoing at the moment,” said Dr Balram Bhargava.