Good news for train passengers in Kerala

Kochi: Railways will resume more train services in the state from next month. Express services are expected to be fully restored in phases by April. The new list also includes five services from Kerala. Kochuveli-Yog Nagari Rishikesh service will resume from April 16.

The Kochuveli-Banaswadi Humsafar Special will resume on April 10, the Ernakulam-Banaswadi Weekly Special, and the Kochuveli-Mumbai Kurla Garib Rath from April 11, and the Puducherry-Mangalore from April 15. The old Kochuveli-Dehradun Express will bypass Dehradun and reach Rishikesh. The train which was earlier operating via Kottayam will now run via Alappuzha.