Gulf country announces its decision on ban on hiring expats aged 60

A gulf country has announced its decision on the rule to ban on hiring expats aged 60. Public Authority of Manpower in Kuwait has announced that the ban on hiring expats aged 60 will be implemented.

The authorities have ruled out changes to the decree banning renewing residency permits of expatriates who have reached the age of 60.

“We confirm that this decree has taken effect since January 1, 2021 without any exception or amendment.All claims are absolutely baseless. Any decision or amendment related to labour market and manpower is issued by the Authority and is published on its official sites,” reported a daily quoting a top source.

In January, Kuwait began implementing the ban on expatriates aged 60 holding pre-university degrees. More than 70,000 migrant workers are set to leave Kuwait this year due to the ban.