How to take care of your hair in summer?

As the temperature begins rising in this part of the year, working out gets more difficult. Sweating in combination with summer heat can make working out tiresome and also play destruction in the health of our hair, especially for those who exercise every day. There is always a difficulty of washing your hair every day to get rid of sweat and dirt, as dealing with oily, sweaty, untidy hair is not worth it.

Agnes Chen, Technical Head, Streax Professional, shares a pre-and post-workout hair care management is there to help you achieve healthy hair.

Workouts with a proper hairstyle

Constantly keep your hair fresh for the workout session and find a hairstyle that suits your workout plans. For recreation exercise, people prefer a loose bun to keep their mediating state comfortable. Still, if you are doing cardio, something more secure like a braid or ponytail could work to keep your hair away from your face so that your workout sessions continue for a long time without any disturbance.

Choosing hair accessories

It’s important to tie your hair in a fine style, away from the face. Use hair accessories and headgears like sweatbands, scrunchy clips, pins and hairbands to manage flyaway caused by humidity and hold your style in place.

Fragrance for hair

Conventional fragrance techniques tend to be filled with alcohol, which can cause dryness if used to the hair. Hair perfumes have been designed pointedly for scenting your hair-locks, so they are free from any drying elements. Hair perfumes give your hair a lift of aroma and leave it smelling fresh when you need it the most. Shine spray is excellent for giving your hair a lightweight polish, as well as long-lasting smoothness.

Post-Workout care for hair

Revive your roots with shampoo and conditioning

Your hair care after workout sessions is key to refreshing your hair— and it does not have to be elaborated. Plan hair washes, according to your workout using a mild, cleaning shampoo. It helps cleanse even those harder to reach areas like your bangs — immediately absorbing excess sweat and oil. This helps to remove all sweat, grime, and dirt from the hair and scalp. Shampoo hair twice to assure thorough cleaning. The temperature of the water should not be too hot or cold. Maintain between lukewarm to cool. Always use conditioner after the shampoo. Keep conditioner on the hair for 3-5 minutes. Rinse with cold water.

Tender love and care for hair

It might be attractive to use an elastic hairband to tie up your hair but your hair locks deserve a little more tender love and care. Unfasten and loosen your hair and can use ribbon hair ties or spiraled ties to reduce the chance of hair damages and prevent dents and kinks.

A no for hairdryers

Towel dry and let hair dry naturally. Do not dry using a hairdryer as it leads to dry up the hair. Don’t forget to use a few drops of serum to remove frizz, detangle the hair and add a shine to the hair. So, you can save a little time from detangling and still have cared for hair.