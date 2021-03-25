INX Media Money Laundering Case: Court summons P Chidambaram and son

A court in Delhi has issued summons to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the INX Media money-laundering case. Special Judge MK Nagpal issued summons taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against them. The court has asked to them to appear before court on April 7.

The Court observed that the investigating agency has submitted sufficient material to proceed against the Chidambaram, Karti Karti’s chartered accountant SS Bhaslararaman, former CEO of INX Pratim Mukerjea and six firms including INX Media and INX News.

The charge sheet was filed under section 3 (money laundering) read with section 70 (offences by companies), which is punishable under section 4 (punishment) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on August 21, 2019. On October 16, 2019, the ED arrested him in a related money-laundering case. On October 22, the Supreme Court t granted bail to Chidambaram in the case lodged by the CBI.In the ED case, he got bail on December 4, 2019.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs. 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.