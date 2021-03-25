Pfizer begins human trials of new pill to treat coronavirus

The international drug manufacturing company based in America, Pfizer has begun human safety testing of a new pill to treat the coronavirus. This Phase 1 trial is being conducted in the United States.

“Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires both prevention via vaccine and targeted treatment for those who contract the virus. Given the way that SARS-CoV-2 is mutating and the continued global impact of COVID-19, it appears likely that it will be critical to have access to therapeutic options both now and beyond the pandemic,”said Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer, in a statement.

The oral antiviral clinical candidate “PF-07321332”, a SARS-CoV2-3CL protease inhibitor, has demonstrated potent in vitro anti-viral activity against SARS-CoV-2, as well as activity against other coronaviruses, the company said in statement.