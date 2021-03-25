State government to impose lockdown in four districts

A state government has decided to imposes lockdown in four districts. Madhya Pradesh government has decided to impose Sunday lockdown in the districts of Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam, and Khargone. The decision was taken as the Covid-19 cases surges in the district.

Madhya Pradesh state government had already imposed Sunday lockdown in districts like Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur. The lockdown will begin at 10 pm on Saturday and end on 6 am on Monday.

The state government has also capped the number of attendees at weddings and other related events. In the cities where more than 20 cases are being reported daily, and in the districts where the average new cases per week are more than 20, only 50 persons can attend a marriage ceremony and only 20 people can take part in the last rites.