Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for second day in a row

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market for the second day in a row. The BSE Sensex ended 740 points or 1.51% lower at 48,440. The NSE Nifty settled 225 points or 1.54% lower at 14,325.

All the 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended lower. All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the NSE also ended lower. The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 2,191 shares ended lower while 757 ended higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Dr Reddys’ Labs, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro. The top losers in the market were Indian Oil, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, Wipro, Reliance Industries and ONGC .