Uttarakhand in the final stage preparations to Kumbh Mela

As the COVID cases rising again in Uttarakhand, the state government on Wednesday made it compulsory for devotees to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for attending the approaching Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

COVID-19 cases keep on rising again in Uttarakhand with 200 diseases reported on Wednesday out of which the maximum was spotted in Haridwar, which is in the final stages of preparations to conduct the Kumbh Mela starting from April 1.

A COVID-19 control room bulletin showed the number of cases with Haridwar reporting the highest number with 71 cases, Dehradun 63, Nainital 22, Udham Singh Nagar 14, Pauri, Rudraparayag and Tehri eight each, Pithoragarh five and Almora one.