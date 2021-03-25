Women officers in the Indian Army and Navy allowed permanent commission

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the Central government to allow permanent commission (PC) to women officers in the Indian Army and Navy who weren’t included in the same on the ground of fitness standards. “The question of evaluating on inter-se-merit does not arise. Officers will be considered for permanent commission subject to disciplinary and vigilance clearance,” the apex court added.

The apex court said, Bar & Bench reported, “Superficial face of equality will not be in consonance with the principles enshrined in the Constitution,” The court also noted that trials and tribulations of army life become more difficult when society gives women the responsibility of child care and domestic work too.

The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of requests filed by 80 women officers for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army and Navy, seeking a way that contempt actions to be initiated against those who had allegedly failed in their duty to comply with the top court’s earlier judgment.

The women army officers’ petition have alleged that the directions were not being complied with in “letter and spirit”, news agency PTI reported.

In February 2020, the Supreme Court allowed women officers in the Army to be suitable for command positions on norm with male officers, asserting that the government’s arguments against it were “discriminatory”, “disturbing,” and based on stereotype. The court also said Permanent Commission would be available to all women, despite their years of service.