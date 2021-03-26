Fresh Dosa at the doorstep; Video of a Mumbai man selling dosa on bicycle goes viral

Many food related videos are captured on social media. There are many heartwarming stories in them. One such YouTube channel, Aamchi Mumbai, is now going viral in Mumbai. A young man goes from house to house to sell ‘Fresh pizza dosa’ on his bicycle. The bicycle has been set up to provide dosa making to those who need it right away.

The video also shows him storing a dosa pan, a variety of vegetables, Szechuan sauce, garlic chutney, cheese, and dosa batter on his small bicycle. He has been making and selling various types of dosas between INR 60-100 in the lanes of Malad for 25 years now. The video has been viewed by over 12 million people. The video shows a regular customer coming in and asking for a giant pizza dosa. The video garnered huge support from the viewers with many appreciating the man’s effort to make a living.