“Humor and comic” for COVID-19 relief ; Saudis find ease from restrictions

In December 2019, the World health organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as a pandemic. The virus release was fast and had expanded into many nations within a very short time. Consequently, many lands from all over the world started quarantine rules as an approach to decrease the active transmission of the infection.

One year following the initial case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) hammered Saudi shores, citizens have gradually adapted to the new measures inflicted on them by the pandemic. And while the emergency is far from over, the Kingdom has begun to take the power of the virus, which has enabled citizens to inhale just a bit easier. At the start of the pandemic, social media was abounding with memes and viral posts that showed the unusual new fact the nation was undergoing. It opened Saudis a chance to laugh during a hard and disturbing condition. While there has been some comfort in COVID-19 constraints, the humor and comic relief continue.

Saudi artist Areej Adel’s photo manipulation of Cinderella sanitizing Danube groceries was shared all over social media, while Saudi filmmaker Meshal Aljaser’s video of himself ninja-kicking away coronavirus scraps earned him nearly half-a-million views on Instagram. A recent tweet from the Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) created social media in waves after a user urged the MoH if she could still marry her husband despite them taking different vaccinations: “There was talk that you cannot marry and that got me very scared. Is this true or just a rumor?”

The MoH reacted by stating there was no clear proof to back that claim. If there is a problem, the MoH will reply. No matter what. With curfews and lockdowns, illness, and in health, whether they were working from home or setting themselves on the leading lines to defend their fellow man, things have been seeming up for Saudis. Enough that they are capable to obtain some fun from the situation at last.

Amal Al-Nafjan, a college student whose whole family arrived down with the coronavirus last June, told Arab News that she and her family had attempted to get the best of their situation.“It was a terrifying time, probably one of the worst of my life,” she said. “We were hearing about all these deaths, all the possible long-term effects of COVID-19 and every member of my six-person household was infected,” Al-Nafjan said they were capable to go through the trial by helping each other. One way they arrived collectively was through a set of games and challenges motivated by viral content on social media.

The family enthusiastically welcomed the challenge, presently around a year later, they can see videos from that time together and discover the fun in the situation.“Watching my brother bite into a raw onion without flinching, or my sister chewing on raw cloves of garlic, or my dad eating a heaping spoonful of mayonnaise right out of the jar those kinds of things are impossible not to laugh at now,” Al-Nafjan said. Naif Alomran, who serves in hospital administration, had to isolate himself from his family throughout the first few months of the pandemic when “we knew a lot less” about how the virus could reach. Now, completely inoculated and ready to spend time carefully with his family again, Alomran says he was overwhelmed to discover that their mother had protected all of their videos for him to watch and relish.

Read more; French nuclear-powered carrier ‘Charles de Gaulle’ arrives in Abu Dhabi

In collaboration with groups, which are a web of healthcare providers including a huge number of hospitals and primary health care stations in each area of Saudi Arabia, a range of 6 interactive online webinars aimed at isolated children were started. Each of the webinars had a separate theme including storytelling, arts, physical activity and nutrition, music, humor, and magic tricks.