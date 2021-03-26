Man writes ‘ ‘I Love You, I Miss You’ on 2.5 Km road for girlfriend: Video

A man has painted a 2.5 km-long stretch of road and wrote ‘I Love You’ and ‘I Miss You’ to express his love towards his girlfriend. The incident took place at Dharangutti village in Shirol Tehsil .

As per reports, an unidentified man in Kolhapur in Maharashtra has done this ‘most crazy’ thing. He had wrote the messages using white oil paint. One of the painted messages read, ‘I miss you. Zindagi ke saath, zindagi ke baad bhi’.

The people in the village noticed this only on the morning. The message has been covered with paint by the local authorities.