“MICE Road show meet in india” ,and Roadmap Promotion of INDIA ” Launched in madhya pradesh

MICE roadshow- meet in india will be organised at chhatrasal convention centre, khajuraho in madhya pradesh from march 25 to march 27, 2021. the objective of this event being organized is to promote india as MICE Destination ( meetings,incentives,conferences and exhibition). It is being organised by ministry of tourism in association with madhya pradesh tourism and india convention promotion bureau.

This event is an effort under Atma Nirbhar Bharat to realize MICE potential of india. it provides an opportunity to focus on government’s initiatives for developing india as MICE DESTINATION.

“MEET IN INDIA” is the district sub brand under “incredible india” in achieving the objective of event.The event will mark keynote sessions and panel discussions on responsible tourism ,iconic destination and india as mice destination industry expert and Senior government officials.

Some of the the iconic destinations such as Tajmahal in agra ,fatehpur sikri, red fort and qutub minar in delhi, somnath in gujarat ,statue of unity kevadiya gujarat and so on.