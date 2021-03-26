New Covid-19 safety measures for the Holy Month of Ramadan announced in Dubai

New Covid-19 safety rules were announced in Dubai. The new rules were announced ahead of for the Holy Month of Ramadan. The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced the new rules.

The Supreme Committee urged residents to avoid hosting large social gatherings. Ramadan tents as well as Iftar and donation tents are prohibited. Taraweeh prayers can be performed in mosques in Dubai on the condition that precautionary measures are strictly observed. The committee has also capped the timings of Taraweeh and Isha prayers at 30 minutes.

The Committee further noted that a decision regarding the Qiyam-ul-layl prayer performed during the last 10 days of Ramadan will be announced later, based on an evaluation of the situation.