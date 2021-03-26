Orleans Masters Badminton: Saina Nehwal enters semifinals

In shuttle badminton, India’s ace shuttler Saina Nehwal entered the Women’s Singles semi-final of the Orleans Masters tournament in Paris. Saina Nehwal defeated America’s Iris Wang in quarterfinal 21-19, 17-21, 21-19 .

But, India’s Ira Sharma lost to Danish shuttler Line Christophersen 11-21, 8-21 in another quarterfinal match .

In Men’s Singles quarterfinal, Kidambi Srikkanth also lost to Toma Junior Popov of France 19-21, 17-21.

Indian duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan entered the Men’s Doubles semi-final of the tournament. They defeated the French pair of Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov 21-17, 10-21, 22-20 in the quarterfinal. In the semi-finals, they will face England’s Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood, who beat Indian seventh seeds M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila in the quarter-finals today.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also reached the women’s doubles semi- final. They beat Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith from England 21-14, 21-18 .

The results (quarterfinals): Women: Saina Nehwal bt Iris Wang 21-19, 17-21, 21-19; Line Christophersen (Den) bt Ira Sharma 21-11, 21-8.

Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa & N. Sikki Reddy bt Chloe Birch & Lauren Smith (Eng) 21-14, 21-18.

Men: Toma Junior Popov (Fra) bt K. Srikanth 21-19, 21-17.

Doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala bt Christo Popov & Toma Junior Popov (Fra) 21-17, 10-21, 22-20; Callum Hemming & Steven Stallwood (Eng) bt M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila 21-19, 18-21, 23-21.