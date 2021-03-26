DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Saudi Arabia destroyed explosives laden drones launched by Houthi militants

Mar 26, 2021, 03:23 pm IST

The Saudi Arabian forces had intercepted and destroyed 8 explosives laden drone launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting civilian areas in the  country.  One of the five drones targeted the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait. While a sixth drone targeted Najran.During the overnight attacks, the Houthi militia attempted to target the universities of Jazan and Najran

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles.   The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on March 7, the Houthi militant attacked a major oil port and Aramco residential area with a drone and ballistic missile. A “petroleum tank farm” at Ras Tanura Port was attacked with a drone and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran on March 7.

