Saudi Arabia destroyed explosives laden drones launched by Houthi militants

The Saudi Arabian forces had intercepted and destroyed 8 explosives laden drone launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting civilian areas in the country. One of the five drones targeted the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait. While a sixth drone targeted Najran.During the overnight attacks, the Houthi militia attempted to target the universities of Jazan and Najran

#SaudiArabia’s air defenses have intercepted and destroyed five explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed #Houthis targeting civilian areas in the Kingdom, the Arab Coalition confirms in a statement.https://t.co/yOZliTyC7D pic.twitter.com/PX7v1FCQwh — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 25, 2021

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on March 7, the Houthi militant attacked a major oil port and Aramco residential area with a drone and ballistic missile. A “petroleum tank farm” at Ras Tanura Port was attacked with a drone and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran on March 7.