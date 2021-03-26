Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 568 points or 1.17% higher at 49,008. NSE Nifty settled 182 points or 1.27% higher to end at 14,507. All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,657 shares ended higher while 1,297 ended lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Hindalco, GAIL India, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma.

The top losers in the market were Power Grid, Eicher Motors, UPL, ITC, IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp.