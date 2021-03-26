“Take me back”: Sonakshi Sinha longing to be back at the Maldives

Sonakshi Sinha is now in Mumbai but her heart is still in the island nation of Maldives. She shared a throwback picture from her last visit to what can be termed as Bollywood stars’ favourite holiday destination’. On Friday, the actress shared a picture on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen making the most of her me-time as she sits back and enjoys the sunset with a floating meal by her side. Sonakshi looks stunning, dressed in black swimwear. She summed up her current state of thoughts with these words: “Take me back.” Sonakshi’s Instafam dropped heart emojis in the comments section of her post.

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood appearance with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She has starred in several super hit as well as a few critically acclaimed films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank and Mission Mangal, among others.

Sonakshi’s last theatrical release was Dabangg 3, co-starring Salman Khan. Her upcoming project is Bhuj: The Pride Of India, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film is slated to release on over-the-top platform Disney+Hotstar. She will also be seen in Bulbul Tarang, which will release on Netflix.