“Throwback”; Priyanka Chopra shares her ‘bindi and bikini’ photo

Priyanka Chopra is a very popular Bollywood actress. Active on social media, Priyanka shares her experiences and her memories with her fans. Recently, Priyanka Chopra has shared an old picture of herself where she is seen showing off her love for bikini. Donning a bikini top and loosely fitted pants, the actor exuded elegance with style as she left her black luscious locks open in the air and flaunted her perfectly toned figure.

It looks like the photo was taken during Priyanka’s early days in the film industry. She wrote, “Shy? Never heard of her #TBT #BindisAndBikinis.” Meanwhile, scores of fans flooded the post with heart eyes and fire emoticons as they adored the picture. In the comment section, many of her admirers appreciated and showered love for the picture but many people also trolled Priyanka Chopra for her old look. Few also commented about her weird dress-sense.