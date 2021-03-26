Union government extends validity of driving licence, vehicle documents

The union government has extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits. The validity has been extended till June 30,2021. Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced this.

As per the new announcement, the validity of fitness, permit, driving licence, registration and other documents whose extension of validity could not be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021 will be extended. The ministry has earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, and December 27, 2020, in connection with the extension of validity of documents.