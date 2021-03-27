A night curfew from Sunday has been declared in Maharashtra as coronavirus cases increases

Maharashtra will enforce a night curfew from Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office said, because the state struggles with its biggest surge in coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Shopping malls will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am, the order said.

Mr Thackeray warned of sterner restrictions if the people did not follow COVID-19 safety rules. He said that district chiefs will decide when to order lockdowns but said that there will not be any sudden state-wide lockdown and the public will be given advance notice.

“I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there seems a possibility of healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in number of coronavirus patients,” Mr Thackeray was cited as saying in a statement released by his office. He also asked officials to ensure the availability of adequate hospital beds and medicines, the statement said.

Maharashtra recorded 36,902 coronavirus infections on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, along with 112 deaths. The state has added over 1.3 lakh cases in five days. Mumbai also surpassed its record of 5,504 cases from yesterday with 5,513 new infections and nine deaths.

India saw 59,118 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,18,46,652, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active caseload has gone over the 4 lakh mark again after around three-and-half months.