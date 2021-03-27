Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Air India will get the new owner by May-end

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that Air India will be fully privatized. He said there was no other option but to complete privatization or closure. “We have decided to sell 100 percent stake of Air India. The question before us now is not whether to sell the shares or not. Although Air India is the largest public-sector asset, the company has a debt of over Rs 60,000 crore, ”said Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Union Minister said that the government will set a new deadline for the sale of Air India shares and will invite bids in the coming days.” There was a meeting yesterday and it has been decided that we will close the financial bids within 64 days. Post that, it will be the decision and announcement on who gets it (Air India)…,” he said.