“Container ship EVERGREEN blocks Egypt’s Suez Canal”; US Military offers help

On Friday, the United States was equipped to support Egypt t dislodge the huge container ship that has obstructed the Suez Canal after Tuesday, with a unit of US Navy experts which could be extended immediately if requested.

“As part of our active diplomatic discussion with Egypt, we’ve offered US assistance to Egyptian authorities to help reopen the canal. We are consulting with our Egyptian partners about how we can best support their efforts,” she said, calling those consultations “ongoing,” said White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Navy Captain Bill Urban, the representative for the US Central Command, which runs over the Middle East, said they are willing to work if requested.“We have offered and stand ready to assist Egypt, and will look to support any specific request we receive, We continue to monitor and assess the situation, but have nothing to provide on any potential specific support at this time.” he said in a statement.

One of the US Central Command’s chief legations in the area is to defend commercial ship movement. According to a US defense executive who insisted on remaining anonymous, Washington has offered to send a team of Navy experts to help. If Egypt offers a formal application, the crew can be on the way on Saturday from Bahrain, the regional base of the US 5th Fleet.

There has not been any approval for such a move, an official stated. The US military can also provide support and guidance to ships which, hindered from using the canal, choose for the long journey around the southern tip of Africa, which could take them through waters intimidated by pirates.“We can certainly do advising, but we cannot escort all of them,” the official said.