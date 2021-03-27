Gulf country issues new quarantine rules

A gulf country has issued new quarantine rules. Oman has issued the new quarantine rules. As per the new announcement, all children under the age of 18, travelling with their family to Oman, will have to undergo a 7 day institutional quarantine.

A circular by Oman Airports pointed out that children below the age of 18 would undergo institutional quarantine with their family on exiting the airport. A RT-PCR test will be required on day 8 of the quarantine for those aged above 16 years.

Health insurance will be required for expat children under 16 years of age. They should book a hotel through the Sahala platform if travelling with their family for institutional quarantine or undergo home quarantine if travelling alone.