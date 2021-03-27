ISSF World Cup: India leads medals tally with 13 Gold

In Shooting, India is leading the medals tally with 27 medals which includes 13 Gold in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF0 World Cup held at New Delhi. Indian shooters had bagged 13 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze medals.

India’s Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswani claimed Gold medal in the 25 meter rapid fire pistol mixed team event.

In an all-Indian gold medal match, they beat the combo of Gurpreet Singh and Ashok Abhidnya Patil 9-1 at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. This was India’s 13th gold of the competition.

294 athletes from 53 countries are taking part in the tournament. ISSF World Cup is the last major international event for pistol and rifle shooters before the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.