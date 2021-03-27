Oman Air resumes service to one more destination

The national air carrier of Oman, Oman AIr has announced that it will resume flight service to one more destination. Oman Air will resume flights to Milan on 28 March 2021.

The twice-weekly flights will operate on Sundays and Wednesdays as WY143 from Muscat (MCT) and WY144 from Milan (MXP). Flights from Muscat will depart at 14:35 and arrive in Milan at 19:45. Flights from Milan will depart at 22:05 and arrive in Muscat at 06:40.

Passengers wishing to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, caa.gov.om, to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the Sultanate.