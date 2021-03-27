Sexual harassment allegation;former union minister Swami Chinmayanand has been acquitted by the court

Former Union Minister Swamichinmayanandan has been acquitted of sexual harassment. Chinmayanandan was acquitted by Lucknow Special Judge Pawan Kumar Rai. The police had registered a case against Swami Chinmayanandann based on the complaint of a law student. Although some video footage was provided by the girl as evidence, the court doubted their authenticity.

The girl had lodged a complaint in 2019 alleging that Swami Chinmayanandan had sexually abused her. The court acquitted Chinmayanandan on the ground that the prosecution and the police had failed to produce accurate evidence on the complaint. At the same time, Swami Chinmayanandan had objected that the woman was trying to blackmail him and extort money from him. Swami Chinmayanandan was the chairman of the management committee of Swami Shukdevanand College in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh when a student of the same college lodged a complaint of harassment.