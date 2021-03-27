The Rashtrapati Bhavan reported the planned bypass procedure of the President

President Ram Nath Kovind, who felt chest discomfort on Friday, will undergo a ‘planned bypass procedure’ in New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. “The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021). Post investigations, doctors have recommended him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday. The President’s health is steady and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS,” an official statement said.

President Kovind’s office tweeted earlier in the day that he has thanked everyone who asked after his health. “The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well,” his office tweeted.