The trailer of ‘Koi Jaane Na’ released-film lovers’ curiosity aroused

The trailer of Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur starrer Amin Hajee directed ‘Koi Jaane Na’ has created curiosity among film lovers. While shooting the thriller, the actor and crew did not miss a chance to explore some adventure sports while shooting In Panchgani. That’s how the director and his team got the idea to shoot the title track of the film.

This title track composed by Amaal Mallik, written by Kumaar and sung by Armaan Malik, Tulsi Kumar and Amaal Malik is upbeat, lively just like a dance track.

At the time of exploring locations to shoot the song, Amin and his team decided to make the song look more fun and the lead actors readily agreed, The on-screen lovers engage in several adventure sports right from paragliding with a bicycle, to kayaking to ATVs to rock climbing. The song that released today is everything fun and sporty. The producers wanted this romantic track to look different from the others and chose to shoot it this way instead. Both Kunal and Amyra look breathtakingly beautiful and their chemistry raises temperatures in the sporty number.

Amyra shares, “This was the first thing we shot for. I was super excited because I love trying new things. I learnt rappelling and it was my first time on a para plane. I’m extremely scared of heights and flying so this truly helped me face my fears and pushed me to perform well even though I was quite scared. That’s the beauty of this film, the intricate love story engulfed by thrills and suspense.”

Koi Jaana Na, a psychological thriller, written and directed by Amin Hajee and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series & Amin Hajee Film Company will release on April 2.