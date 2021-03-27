“Vikram Vedha” Hindi remake; Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will share the screen space

Vikram Veda is a movie starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The Hindi blockbuster film is all set for a Hindi remake. There are reports that Hrithik Roshan will be playing the role of gangster Veda and Saif Ali Khan to play the role of Police officer in the remake film of ‘Vikram Vedha”. The Bollywood remake will be done by Pushkar and Gayatri. The shooting of the film is likely to start this year itself.

Pre-production on the film is currently underway. However, Pink Villa reports that it has not yet been decided what the name of the film will be. Vikram Veda was a film starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar were the other important characters in the film. Talking about the shooting, a source said, “The title of Hindi adaptation however is yet to be locked. On the personal front, Hrithik is clearing his calendar and attending to brand and industry commitments. The actor has been swamped with a slew of meetings to knock off before he goes on sets of Vikram Vedha.”