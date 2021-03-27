“vocal for local”, with the theme hunar haat with talented artisans organised in goa ,panaji”

Hunar Haat is an initiative led by ministry of minority affairs to provide supremely talented artisans and craftsman a platform were they can showcase their talent and even try their hands on opportunities to employment under (ustaad) upgrading skills and training in traditional art /crafts for development. However, officially the ‘Hunar Haat’ will be inaugurated on Saturday by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of Naqvi.

Hunar haat organised by union ministry of minority affairs at kala academy in panaji goa. Panaji also known as panjim state capital of goa in southwest india located on the banks of the mandovi river. the theme of the hunar haat was “vocal for local“. Hunar Haat is being organised in different places in a year as it is 28th edition of hunar haat , 26th edition held in delhi and 27th in bhopal , were people with great enthusiasm take part and visitors enjoy the views and are amazed to see the talents of artisans and craftsmen.

Artisan and Craftsman from different corner of india, were around 500 artisans and craftsperson from over 30 states and union territory participating in this event such as assam ,gujarat , karnataka, madhya pradesh ,uttar pradesh and from all over india brought indigenous magnificent handmade products to showcase , sale and display at the event . display of the products like bidriware,kalamkari,madhubani,paintings,udayagiri,wooden , tussar silk,moon silk, marble products,leather products ,handloom etc.

Hunar Haat organized in panaji goa not only having talented crafts but also delicious “bawarchi khana” gives a spark to the event were visitors enjoy traditional food like goa ,mughlai, south indian, punjabi, gujarati, rajasthani, and many more dishes of different state.

Popular and renowned artists such as Rekha Raj and Mohit Khanna ; Roop Singh Rathore ; Sudesh Bhonsle; Altaf Raja and Rani Indrani ; Nizami Brothers ; Gurdas Mann Jr ,Prem Bhatia ; Vinod Rathod and comedian Sudesh Lehri ; Guru Randhawa ; Shibani Kashyap , will perform various musical and cultural programmes at ‘Hunar Haat’ at different days of the event.

‘Hunar Haat’, being organised at different places across the country, has received tremendous encouragement as more than 5,50,000 artisans, craftspersons and other people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through it.