Knife attack at Canada public library; 1 dead and several injured

Ottawa: One person has been killed and several injured in a knife attack on a public library in Canada. The attack was shortly afternoon in front of a library in the bustling city of Vancouver. The attacker has been taken into police custody. Global News Canada reported one death in the incident. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Canada, meanwhile, said several people had been stabbed, but no further details were reported.

It “appears this was a lone suspect,” the RCMP said on Twitter, adding that it was still looking for “potential additional victims.” “We were driving up … and there was a woman right beside her car with a 7-year-old boy, multiple stab wounds and bleeding profusely … She said it was a random stabber who was running down the street,” a witness said.