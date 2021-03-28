Made in India Covid vaccines land in Denmark for UN Peacekeeping personnel on Sunday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed that a flight carrying a consignment of Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines for UN Peacekeeping personnel landed in Denmark. He tweeted this information on Sunday.

Ensuring safer Peacekeeping.

Made in India vaccines land in Denmark for @UNPeacekeeping personnel.#VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/gMoqh8ygT4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 28, 2021

Recently India has supplied Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in the country to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Large consignments of Covishield vaccines from the country were flown to Seychelles, Mauritius, and Myanmar on Friday.

Under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative, India has been supplying coronavirus vaccines to its other countries worldwide. 72 countries have already received vaccines under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ program.

Vaccine Maitri is a humanitarian initiative by the government of India to provide made- in-India vaccines to other countries around the world. Indian government had started providing Indian made vaccines since January 20, 2021.