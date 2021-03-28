‘Prime Minister Modi is thinking that he is the Prime Minister of only the Hindi heartland’: MK Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief, MK Stalin accused that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks that he is only the Prime Minister of the Hindi heartland. The DMK leader in an interview given to Hindustan Times has raised this allegation.

“Prime Minister Modi is thinking that he is the Prime Minister of only the Hindi heartland. He has no interest in the development of Tamil Nadu and for that matter, any states ruled by non-NDA (National Democratic Alliance) parties. From the beginning, Modi has been only demeaning cooperative federalism and is in a hurry to usurp of the power of states. The State List and Concurrent List, which are part of the Constitution, is under constant threat under the BJP regime at the Centre”, said Stalin.

“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, they used the AIADMK only to communalize the otherwise communally harmonious land of Tamil Nadu. No infrastructure projects for Tamil Nadu have been implemented during Modi government. AIIMS at Madurai, announced six years back, is a non-starter even today. The people of Tamil Nadu believe that both AIADMK and BJP are one and the same and hence, they will reject BJP and also its allies AIADMK in the state”, he added.