State government imposed Section 144

Goa state government has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The prohibitory order were imposed just ahead of the festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid. The prohibitory order were imposed to prevent gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“In exercise of the power vested in me under sub-section 1 of section 144 of code of criminal procedure, public celebration and gatherings, congregations during these upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr etc, shall not be allowed in public places in the State of Goa. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian penal Code”, said a notification issued by District Magistrate of North Goa Ajit Roy .

Holi will be celebrated on Monday while Easter will be observed on April 4. Shab-e Barat will be observed on Sunday. Goa government has earlier also cancelled the Shigmo festival parade in the state.