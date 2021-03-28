UAE issued climate change warning to the people

Abu Dhabi: Weather warning in the UAE. According to the National Weather Services, the winds will cause dust and sand to blow with poor visibility at times from 7:45 am today. The alert was issued from 5 pm on Sunday to 5 pm on Monday. The waves are expected to be four to eight feet high, officials said.

The Met Office said motorists should be careful as there is a possibility of fog in the country. The early morning fog was experienced in Dibba Al Hisn, Khor Fakkan in Sharjah, and Al Bidya in Fujairah. It will be humid at night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal and Eastern areas.