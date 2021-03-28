Your PAN card will be inoperative if not linked with Aadhaar card before April 1st

This current financial year is coming to an end. As part of this, there are some things that need to be done before March 31st. The most important one among these is your Aadhaar-PAN Linking. The deadline to link your PAN to Aadhaar was earlier on June 30, 2020. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended this to March 31, 2021.

If the PAN card is not yet linked to Aadhaar, you may have to pay a fine. The number of PAN cards still linked to Aadhaar in the country is 17 crore. Such PAN numbers will be temporarily disabled if the PAN card is not linked to your Aadhaar card before the said date. This is an offense punishable by a fine of up to Rs 10,000 under Section 272B of the IT Act. If the card becomes inoperable, 18 financial transactions, including the purchase, sale, credit card, debit card and Demat account of the vehicle will be canceled. This must be done before March 31st. Let us see how to link your PAN card with Aadhaar. There are two ways to link your Aadhaar Card with your PAN card. One, the linking can be done through an SMS or through the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

1. To link via SMS: To link with your Aadhaar PAN card via SMS, type UIDPAN and send to 567678 or 56161

2. If through the Income Tax website: Type the link www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and you need to fill in PAN number, Aadhaar number, and name. Soon after this, you have to fill in the CAPTCHA. Then you have to click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option and your PAN Aadhaar Linking will get complete. The I-T department will validate your name, date of birth, and gender against Aadhaar details after which the linking will be done.