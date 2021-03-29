2 civilians killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

2 civilians were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Baramulla district council (BDC) member Reyaz Ahmad and his security officer Shafat Ahmad were killed in an firing by terrorists.

The militants opened fire on them outside the municipality office in the Sopore area in Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Both of them died on the spot. Another man was injured in the attack. Police have cordoned off the area to track down the assailants.