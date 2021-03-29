Australia: Three-day lockdown ordered in Brisbane

A three-day lockdown was ordered in Brisbane, Australia, as a sudden spike in coronavirus cases was detected. Brisbane is the capital of Queensland State and the third biggest city in Australia. Brisbane home to over two million residents will go under lockdown at 17:00 Monday local time (06:00 GMT). The lockdown will affect the Greater Brisbane area, which includes the councils of Brisbane, Logan, Moreton Bay, Ipswich, and Redlands.

The outbreak of Covid-19 was first reported on Saturday. A total of 10 cases were detected so far. This is the first significant coronavirus community outbreak in Australia in almost a month. Brisbane has seen a lockdown in January 2021 for three days due to a single coronavirus case.

The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the move was essential to prevent further transmission. “We’ve seen what’s happened in other countries. I don’t want to see that happen to Queensland. I don’t want to see that happen to Australia. I know it is a big call. I know it is really tough,’’ she said. “This is a protective measure but it’s absolutely the right thing to do based on the health advice,” She added.

Schools, restaurants, and bars will close from 5 pm Monday. People will only be able to leave their homes for four essential reasons: food, exercise, necessary work, and medical reasons. Masks must be worn everywhere. The number of international travellers has also been halved.

The restrictions will be reviewed on Wednesday night.