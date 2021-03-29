Banks to remain shut for 15 days in April: Full list

Banks in the country will remain shut for 15 days in April, 2021. As per the calendar issued by Reserve Bank of India, in April, banks will remain closed for nine days on account of various festivals and observances, also banks will remain closed on the second and the fourth Saturdays in April and four Sundays. However, bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state or region.
Here’s the complete list of bank holidays in April:
April 1 – Banks will close their yearly accounts
April 2 – Good Friday
April 5 – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday
April 6 – Legislative assembly elections in Tamil Nadu
April 13 – Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year’s Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi
April 14 – Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year’s Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu
April 15 – Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul
April 16 – Bohag Bihu
April 21 – Shri Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja
Sunday and Saturday holidays:
April 4 – Sunday
April 10 – Second Saturday
April 11 – Sunday
April 18 – Sunday
April 24 – Fourth Saturday
April 25 – Sunday
