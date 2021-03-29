Bollywood actor tests positive for Covid-19

Another Bollywood celebrity has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey had tested positive for Covid-19. This was confirmed by the actor. Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram account to inform this.

“Despite necessary precautions on the shoot, I have tested COVID-19 positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who’ve come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested, ASAP. I am taking the prescribed medications and adequate rest and currently doing fine,” he wrote in his post.

Earlier many other actors had tested positive for coronavirus infection. Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were tested positive for Covid-19. Also Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.