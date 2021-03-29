DH Latest NewsKeralaLatest News

‘Kerala government is not a popular government but a commission government’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Mar 29, 2021, 03:45 pm IST

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has accused that the CPM led Kerala government is not a popular government and it is a ‘commission government’.   Giriraj Singh said that  to implement a project in Kerala,  people had to give commission to the ruling party.

” I have been told that no project in Kerala can be successful without giving commission. This govt is not a popular government but a commission government”, said Giriraj Singh.

Voting   for its 140 member assembly will be held  on April 6 in Kerala.. The counting of votes  will be  on May 2.

