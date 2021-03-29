‘Kerala government is not a popular government but a commission government’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has accused that the CPM led Kerala government is not a popular government and it is a ‘commission government’. Giriraj Singh said that to implement a project in Kerala, people had to give commission to the ruling party.

I have been told that no project in Kerala can be successful without giving commission. This govt is not a popular government but a commission government: Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Thiruvanathapuram. #KeralaElections pic.twitter.com/jokTleAIbP — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

Voting for its 140 member assembly will be held on April 6 in Kerala.. The counting of votes will be on May 2.